Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in June

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GJNSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 1,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

