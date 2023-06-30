Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 656,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,704. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.