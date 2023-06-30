Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GOODO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,973. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

