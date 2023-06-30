Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $71.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Glaukos by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

