Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $899.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

