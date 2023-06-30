Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 465,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -208.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

