Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) to Issue $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITS opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

