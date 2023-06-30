Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of POTX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

