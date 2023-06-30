Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X China Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KEJI opened at $11.29 on Friday. Global X China Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

