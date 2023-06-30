Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $17.82 on Friday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,598.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

