Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EWEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EWEB stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

