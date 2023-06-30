Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.001.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 345.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

