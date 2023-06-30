Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) to Issue $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

