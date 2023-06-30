Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $363.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $35.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
