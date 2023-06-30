Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.572 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Global X Metaverse ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.
About Global X Metaverse ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Metaverse ETF
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.