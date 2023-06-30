Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.572 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global X Metaverse ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

