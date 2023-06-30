Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MILN stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

