Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Up 816.7% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.