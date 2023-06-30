Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BOTZ stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

