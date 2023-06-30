Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Lifted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3,023.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,751 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises about 7.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,322. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.