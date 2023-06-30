Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.005.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

HERO stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $176.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 279,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

