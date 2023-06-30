Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

WNDY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

