Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.32. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 638,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGR. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

