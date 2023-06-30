Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Shares Up 1.1%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Golden Growers Cooperative Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Golden Growers Cooperative Company Profile

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

