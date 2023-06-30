Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.39

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 167715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

