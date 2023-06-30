Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $180.77 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

