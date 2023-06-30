good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Up 501.4% in June

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 501.4% from the May 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of good natured Products to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of GDNPF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 4,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841. good natured Products has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

