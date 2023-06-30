Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned 1.71% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 712,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 266,474 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 217,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

