Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.08. 828,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.