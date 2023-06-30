Gratus Capital LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.