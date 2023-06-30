Gratus Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

