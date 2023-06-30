Gratus Capital LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 492,345.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $644.00. The company had a trading volume of 416,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.29 and its 200-day moving average is $516.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $650.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.