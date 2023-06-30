Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

