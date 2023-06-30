Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.25. 1,214,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

