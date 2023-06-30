Gratus Capital LLC Sells 12,889 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Immunic by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,130. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

