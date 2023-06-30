Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.71. Great Ajax shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 95,702 shares trading hands.

AJX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

