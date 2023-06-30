Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,665,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 20,046,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.9 days.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $29.14. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

