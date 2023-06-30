GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) price objective on the stock.
GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.00) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,590 ($20.22).
GSK Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,394 ($17.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.24. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.00).
In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,796.57). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,853.78). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,796.57). Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $8,964,106 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
