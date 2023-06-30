Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 382,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

