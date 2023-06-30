Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Short Interest Update

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HHRSW. Cormark began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

About Hammerhead Energy

Shares of NASDAQ HHRSW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

