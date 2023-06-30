HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
HONE stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp
In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Linda Simmons bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $432,407.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,262 shares of company stock worth $186,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
