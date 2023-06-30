HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

HONE stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Linda Simmons bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $432,407.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,262 shares of company stock worth $186,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

