HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $17.99. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 5,279 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $591.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

