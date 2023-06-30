HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 3.8%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.73. 38,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 90,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

