Head to Head Analysis: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) versus American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than American International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 9.20% 25.87% 2.94% American International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.36 $41.38 million $2.17 15.55 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carriage Services beats American International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

