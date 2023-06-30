Head to Head Survey: SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 1 0 0 2.00 Match Group 0 8 17 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus price target of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than SEEK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 24.98 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.66 $361.95 million $1.05 39.89

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than SEEK. SEEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats SEEK on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

