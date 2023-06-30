Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.44

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 301.44 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.20). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.24), with a volume of 5,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.03 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Keith Edelman bought 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £20,613.12 ($26,208.67). Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

