Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

