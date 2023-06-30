Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $35.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,840,361,309 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,757,077,909.225975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05025118 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,306,449.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

