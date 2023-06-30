Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.36 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $25.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,757,077,909 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,757,077,909.225975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05025118 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,306,449.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

