Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.89

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.89 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.72), with a volume of 214,454 shares trading hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.12.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

