Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.43% of Henry Schein worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.